WWE WrestleMania 2022: Check Full India Schedule Of Events From 2nd April To 6th April

Wrestling fans around the globe are up for a treat this weekend as WWE is all set to host its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38, across two nights at the T&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will begin on the first night on Saturday, local time, and end on Sunday. Adding to the excitement of fans, there are two separate main events scheduled for the PPV.

The SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair defends her title against Ronda Rousey in the main event on Night 1. On the other hand, the Title vs Title, Winner Takes All clash between the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and universal champion Roman Reigns will headline the main event on Night 2. With that said, the Sony Sports Network will be the live broadcaster of the event in India, and it has released an exciting five-day schedule for high-octane WWE action.

In a press release on Friday, WWE said, “For the first time, audiences in India will witness Wrestlemania Live, in four languages across three channels. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we provide unparalleled entertainment to engage our viewers for five days”. Apart from broadcasting the WWE live events, Sony Sports announced that the WrestleMania weekend would also witness the highly anticipated induction of The Undertakers into the 2022 class of WWE Hall of Fame on April 3, 2022, at 6:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, here’s the complete schedule of events planned by Sony during the WrestleMania 38 weekend from April 2 to April 6 in India.

Full India schedule of events for WrestleMania weekend

Date Time Event Details 02/04/2022 5:30 AM WWE SmackDown 02/04/2022 10:00 PM WWE Extraa Dhamaal NXT Stand & Deliver 02/04/2022 10:30 PM WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 03/04/2022 3:30 AM Live WWE Specials WrestleMania 2022 Kickoff (Day 1) 03/04/2022 5:30 AM WWE WrestleMania Day 1 03/04/2022 9:00 AM WWE Extraaa Dhamaal WrestleMania 38 Day 1 04/04/2022 3:30 AM Live WWE Specials WrestleMania 2022 Kickoff (Day 2) 04/04/2022 5:30 AM WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 04/04/2022 9:00 AM WWE Extraaa Dhamaal WrestleMania 38 Day 2 05/04/2022 5:30 AM WWE Raw 06/04/2022 5:30 AM WWE NXT 2.0

Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Wrestling fans in India can tune in to SONY TEN 1, and SONY TEN 3 to watch the telecast of the planned WWE events in English and Hindi, respectively. SONY TEN 4 will telecast the events in Tamil and Telugu; the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The Night 1 of the WrestleMania 38 will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 2 in the US, while it begins at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 3 in India due to the time difference. Meanwhile, the Night 2 of the PPV will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT in the US and at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, April 4 in India.

Image: wwe.com