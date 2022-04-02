WWE WrestleMania 2022 Predictions: Can Ronda Rousey Trump Charlotte For Title On Day 1?

The biggest weekend of the year and the biggest pay-per-view event of WWE is here as the two-day Wrestlemania 38 event which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Some of the top stars will be seen in action on Day 1 which also includes both WWE Women's titles being defended on the same night. The RAW women's championship match will be fought between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, while SmackDown Women's Championship will feature Ronda Rousey and current champion Charlotte Flair. Here's a look at WrestleMania 2022 match card and WWE WrestleMania 38 predictions.

WrestleMania 2022 match card on Day 1

Raw Women's Championship match- Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)

Seth Rollins vs To be announced

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women's Championship match- Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens

WWE WrestleMania 38 predictions

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

Becky beat Belair in seconds during the Royal Rumble match for WWE Women's title which she had relinquished due to pregnancy. The rematch at WrestleMania 38 is a perfect stage for Belair to recapture the title and it also gives Beck Lynch the time to work on her character earlier character which had made her a force to reckon with.

Prediction: Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Mysterios

This is first of the two celebrity matches during Wrestlemania 38. The match against Miz & Logan Paul is a chance for WWE to ignite the rivalry between Dominic Mysterio and his father Rey with the father-son feud brewing for a long time. It will be interesting to see if Dominik turns heel on his father handing The Miz and Logan Paul a chance to claim victory.

Prediction: Miz & Logan Paul likely to win the match

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

There is no guessing as to who would be th winner of the Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin match. The WWE did a fine job in keeping Drew away from the title picture as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns end their rivalry once and for all. Expect The Scottish Psychopath to be pushed a title challenger after outcome of the Reigns vs Lesnar match.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre will come out victorius

The Usos (c) vs Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura and Boogs have been complementing each other as wrestlers and also acted as a perfect support cast so far. However, Jimmy and Jey Usos have been brilliant as SmackDown tag team champions and it is unlikely fo them to lose their title at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Prediction: Usos will retain the title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey won the Royal Rumble match to challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion at Wrestlemania 38. Rousey for the past few weeks has shown that she is looking to win the title that she had to give up before taking break from WWE. Charlotte Flair on the other hand will be looking to retain the title and continue to dominate the Smackdown Women's division. However the determined Ronda Rousey will be a huge challenge to topple for Flair and she could most likely end up losing the title.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey to win the match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match 19 years ago and fans would be expecting to beat up Owens following his texas rant. However, the question still remains is whether this show also marks the return of Austin back to the WWE ring?

Seth Rollins vs. TBA by Mr McMahon

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Seth Rollins' match to take place on WrestleMania Sunday. However, it has now been moved to Saturday. However it remains to see as to who will be his opponent with rumours going around about Cody Rhodes likely to be his opponent.

Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

After Ridge Holland had injured Big E, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston will have all the extra motivation to put an end to feud against Sheamus and his mate Holland. However, the former Tag Team Champions will also have to ensure they keep Butch from getting involved.

Prediction: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingstone are likely to win the match