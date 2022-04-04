WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Results: Winners, Losers, Grades, Highlights From April 3

The WWE Wrestlemania 38 2022 is done and dusted with the and became the unified WWE Champion. The second night of the WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 witnessed the Women's tag team title changing hands with Sasha Banks and Noami emerging as champions. Bobby Lashley ended giant Omos' unbeaten run by beating him in a singles match. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle will stay at the top of the RAW tag team division after retaining the belt. The Edge vs AJ styles matches also kept the audience on their toe however it was Damien Priest who made difference. Steve Austin and Vince McMahon brought back the memories from the 90s. Here are the WrestleMania 38 Highlights from Day 2.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Results

Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed champion

Roman Reigns outclassed Brock Lesnar in a hard-fought match to become the undisputed champion on the final event of Wrestlemania 38. Wrestling fans had their eyes set on the biggest match of all and it lived up its billing. Brock Lesnar started the match by dropping three Belly to Belly Suplexes on Roman Roman. However, Lesnar was distracted by Paul Heyman and Roman taking advantage of it sent the beats through the barricade. Brock beats the count and heads back into the ring, only to get hit with a crushing spear. However, Lesnar managed to kick out but Reigns followed it up with two Superman punches. As Reigns went for his third superman punch, Lesnar countered with five German Suplexes in a row.

Reigns went for the spear Brock picked him up and hit him with the F5 but the Head of the Table (Reigns) managed to kick out. As both wrestlers accidentally hit the referee, Reigns took advantage and hit Lesnar with a low blow and smashed the title off the Beast's head. However, he was still unable to pin the beast. As Reigns tried to hit Lesnar with a second spear the beast incarnate countered the move and locked the Kimura Lock on Reigns. However, the Tribal Chief had the last laugh as he gathered himself to deliver one more spear and get the win over Brock Lesnar.

Bobby Lashley defeats Omos

Omos who until Wrestlemania had not lost a single match finally tasted the first defeat of his wrestling career when he was beaten by the Almighty Bobby Lashley in the clash which saw WWE’s largest titan against one of its strongest. After slapping Omos at the start of the match, Lashley had to bear the pain inflicted by the giant who mowed him down with a clothesline and squeezed the air out of his lungs with a bearhug. Omos even caught a flying attack by the 276-pounder and launched him high overhead with a press slam. However, Lashley recovered to first suplex Omos and then hit giant Omos with two spears and win the match.

Raw tag-team championships: RK-Bro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton) (c) def. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy

RK-Bro retained their Raw Tag Team division after beating Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a triple threat match. Fighting under sudden death rules in which the first team to score a pinfall or submission would be declared the winner, all six Superstars looked to gain the advantage. The match started to gain momentum with all teams starting to use their offensive weapon. Randy Orton & Riddle scored with double Draping DDTs, and American Alpha hit a Steinerizer bulldog only to be outdone moments later by a double-team Blockbuster by The Street Profits. However as Ford prepared to deliver his frog splash to The Viper Randy Orton, he was intercepted by a top-rope RKO by Matt Riddle which had the fans on their feet. Gable then tried to take flight, only to be grounded by a match-clinching RKO from Orton.

Women's Tag Team Title Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Carmella & Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Shayna Bazler & Natalya

The fatal four-match for the Women's Tag Team CHqampionship ended with Sasha Banka and Naomi capturing the title at Wrestlemania 38. “The Boss ‘n’ Glow” brought an end to Carmella & Queen Zelina’s reign but also fended off the challenge from Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler & Natalya. The match was fast and furious with some close near falls. One of the moments of the match was when Morgan and Ripley delivered powerbombs from opposite corners as the six other competitors were on the turnbuckles. However, Naomi and Sasha Banks had their eyes on the prize and they managed to get it with a unique finisher. Naomi held Carmella aloft as Banks came off the ropes, did a somersault and landed a Codebreaker on Carmella.

Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn

The bout was an anything goes match and Knoxville came out victorious against Sami Zayn. The match had everything that one cant think about the usage of a stop sign, garbage can, garbage can lids, a crutch, a cookie sheet, a table broken by an Exploder suplex by Zayn, an air horn used by Knoxville to stop a Helluva Kick. Wee Man appears from under the ring before body-slamming Zayn and then taking a kick straight to the face, a bowling ball delivered to Zayn's groin followed by a prosthetic leg with a boot arriving at the same place, a taser and a giant slapping hand. The match also saw Knoxville with the help of the Jackass crew, bringing a giant mousetrap into the ring. Zayn had dropped down "where the cheese goes," while Knoxville had some difficulty triggering the gimmick trap, but eventually managed to do it and pin Zayn.

Edge defeats AJ Styles

Two of the greatest wrestlers faced off against each other at the grandest stage of all Wrestle mania 38. The Edge vs Styles saw Edge getting the win over Styles, thanks to an outside distraction. This solid match between two veteran w4restlers saw Styles superplex Edge onto the ring apron. The battle also aw Styles missing a Phenomenal Forearm, while Edge missed a spear into the ropes. However, Styles was able to hit the Styles Clash after two failed attempts, only to have Edge kick out very late. Styles went for another Phenomenal Forearm to put the match to rest however the sudden appearance of Damian Priest saw Edge giving an aerial spear to Styles and earning three counts.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland def. The New Day (King Woods and Kofi Kingston)

King Woods and Kofi Kingston took off Sheamus and Ridge Holland with the intent of defending the honour of their injured friend Big E however Sheamus and Ridge Holland made short work of the match. Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise to Holland that nearly ended the match moments after the opening bell however the turning point came when Butch distracted the referee, allowing Sheamus to hit an illegal Brogue Kick to Woods. Holland finished the job by slamming Woods with Northern Grit to claim the statement victory.



Pat McAfee defeats Austin Theory; Austin stuns all three

The Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory match witnessed was a shard fought contest as McAfee counters a Suplex from Theory and plants him with a Suplex of his own. he was given a spinning elbow drop to Theory though Theory had his own moves to show to impress the boss who sat ringside. AustinTheory delivered the spinning backdrop and almost had the match won but McAfee kicked out. in the end, McAfee reversed an offence manoeuvre and rolled Theory into a roll-up to pick up a pinfall win.

However, things did not end there as Vince McMahon had his WrestleMania moment when he entered the ring to fight McAfee. With some assistance from Austin Theory, he did get the upper hand on McAfee. It's basically two on one and the referee can't do a thing about it and in the end, McMahon picks up the win.

In another twist in the match saw Austin making an in-ring appearance sending the crowd in raptures. He pulls off a classic Austin 3:16 move. by first having Vince McMahon have a beer and just when the chairman let his guard down, Austin delivered a stunner. Not only did Mc Mahon Austin hit theory with a thunderous stunner, and even as McAfee shared a cold one with The Hall of Famer, he too received a stunner.