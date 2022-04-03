WWE WrestleMania 38: Stone Cold Comes Out Of Retirement After 19 Years, Stuns Owens; WATCH

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 after a 19-year long hiatus and had his first match against Kevin Owens following a feisty dialogue in his home town of Texas. Owens had invited Stone Cold to the Kevin Owens Show, where he berated the Texas Rattlesnake and the state of Texas. Following a hostile dialogue, Owens challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a no holds barred match, which Stone Cold accepted with an emphatic 'Hell yeah.'

Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin wasted no time to push Kevin Owens into a corner and attack him. Soon after, he took a quick sip of a beer in typical fashion as the home fans rallied behind him. The two then headed outside the ring with the Texas Rattlesnake hitting KO with a clothesline into the ring post.

Owing to the fact that Stone Cold is currently 57-years old, fans may have expected him to have a short feud. However, it was far from that as the two superstars also took the fight to the crowd. Owens attempted to put Austin through a table, only for the WWE legend to reverse it and send KO flying through it.

Following the attack on the table, Stone Cold battered him throughout AT&T Stadium. Soon after, Stone Cold was also on the receiving end of a suplex onto the concrete, suggesting that he was in outstanding shape to endure such punishment even at this age.

Owens attempted his best to escape the beating from Stone Cold by attempting to flee using his ATV. However, Austin stopped him immediately and drove him onto the stage, where he suplexed him twice. The two then made their way back to the ring where Austin's beer break almost cost him the match with Owens hitting him with a stunner.

Fortunately, for the home crowd, Stone Cold kicked out before ducking out of the way when a frustrated Owens attempted to attack him with a steel chair. However, the chair accidentally hit the ropes and hit his own head. Austin wasted no time in taking advantage of the situation by delivering a fatal stunner to end the match.

After the match concluded, Stone Cold grabbed some more beers and delivered another stunner to Byton Saxton, who had attempted to join the celebrations of the Texas Rattlesnake's return. With the return of Texas' own, the crowd were undoubtedly entertained as they lauded Stone Cold for an outstanding performance.

It is fair to say that WWE pulled off a masterstroke by getting Stone Cold back as he did not disappoint on his return. Fans will now hope that a similar level of intensity is seen on Day 2 of the 'stupendous' WrestleMania 38 event, which features a blockbuster clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar.