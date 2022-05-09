The WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 event is finally over with fans witnessing a brutal match for WWE Smackdown Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. In the main event, The Bloodline was pushed right to the corner by RK Bro and Drew Drew McIntyre; however, Roman Reigns and The Usos had the final say on the outcome of the triple threat match. Here's a look at the entire result from WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022.

WWE Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 results

Cody Rhodes defeats Seth “Freakin” Rollins

In the rematch from Wrestlemania 2022, Cody Rhodes went head-to-head with Seth Rollins for the second time, and once again it was the American Nightmare who came out victorious against The Visionary. Both Superstars threw everything at each other with Seth Rollins even mocking WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. However, Cody Rhgods had the last laugh as he rolled through, grabbing Rollins’ trunks to secure the victory.

Omos defeats Bobby Lashley

After MVP turned his back on Bobby Lashley to join hands with Omos, the All-Mighty has been looking for revenge. The clash between the two giants witnessed Omos taking early control of the match. However, Lashley fought back and tied Omos to the rope and started hammering him. MVP did try to free Omos from the ropes but Lashley quickly locked in The Hurt Lock on his former manager. He then turned his attention toward Omos in the ring and brought him down to his knees.

Lashley locked in the 'Hurt Lock' on Omos and tried to hold onto the submission but Omos did manage to overpower him. However, MVP did play his part in the match by hitting Lashley with the cane and helping Omos apply his finishing move to win the match.

Edge beats AJ Styles

After Beating AJ Styles at Wrestlemania with the help of Damien Priest, Edge once again demolished the 'Phenomenal One' in a hard-fought Wrestlemania Backlash 2022 match. Edge gained momentum after slamming AJ Styles injured shoulder repeatedly against the Ring post and steel steps. Despite fighting with just one arm, Styles managed to escape a Spear from Edge. He then went to the top rope only to be distracted by Damien Priest.

Finn Bálor took out Priest; however, a hooded figure creeped up to pull Styles off the top rope. Edge then locked Styles in a crossface and earned the submission victory. After Edge's win over Styles, the hooded figure entered the ring and kneeled before Edge before revealing herself as Rhea Ripley and raising her hands in solidarity.

Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin

Former best friends turned enemies Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss traded blows in the early moments. Corbin hit Moss with a flurry of elbows before taking him off his feet with a devastating clothesline. Moss rallied to knock Corbin outside the ring with a shoulder tackle. While Corbin’s attempted to regain momentum, Moss hit him with a crossbody attempt with a devastating fallaway slam. Corbin went to put his former associate away with a Deep Six, but Moss kicked out yet again. Corbin then went for another clothesline only for Moss to duck and hit a Sunset Flip for a shocking victory.

WWE Women's Smackdown Championship: Ronda Rousey makes Charlotte Flair say 'I Quit'

As expected the match was among the most intense women's matches in a long time. Both the wrestlers took advantage of the stipulation with Flair using the chops on Ronda Rousey. Kendo stick and launching cameras were the other highlights from the match. During the final moments, Flair smashed a chair across Rousey’s back and planted her with a Natural Selection onto the chair before locking in the Figure-Eight. Rousey managed to escape the submission. As Flair set up the chair for another devastating manoeuvre, she foolishly paused to wish Rousey a happy Mother’s Day. Enraged, The 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' grabbed Flair’s arm through the chair and cinched in an armbar to force Flair to scream “I Quit.”

Roman Reigns & The Usos defeats Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro

Six high profile superstars were inside the ring at the same time as Roman Reigns and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. The match saw both teams looking to take the upper hand in the match. Drew McIntyre changed the flow of the match by dropping Reigns and his cousins with a flurry of neck breakers before Reigns regrouped and hit the Scottish wrestler with a superman punch.

The final moments of the match saw all hell break loose with Reigns slamming McIntyre through the announcer's table while Orton was laid out with a Superman punch. Riddle got back in the ring and delivered an RKO but Reigns blind tagged into the match and speared Riddle for the win.