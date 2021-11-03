WWE Wrestler Boogeyman Reveals The Truth About His Act Of Eating Worms

Former WWE superstar Marty Wright, better known with his ring name The Boogeyman, has revealed that he used to eat worms in WWE in an effort to add significant value to his on-screen character. The Boogeyman was a character with a classic tale in the society, as nearly everyone related to him in reference to the bedroom monster in their lives. While speaking on the Wrestling Reality in TribLIVE Radio station in Pittsburgh, Wright revealed that he wanted to eat insects rather than eating just worms.

As reported by Bleacher Report, explaining more about the same, The Boogeyman said, “We had to pay an infestation clause, which would cost much more money.”

Wright wanted to use roaches, crickets, maggots and more. He said because arenas were afraid of something getting lost, the WWE only let him use worms every week. “Worms were the only thing we could control”. He laughed about the reactions he got in WWE when people saw him in the character and added that WWE boss Vince McMahon would often find himself in disbelief of what Wright used to eat, to get the best out of his character. He also hinted at his return to WWE by saying that it may be possible during Raw's 1000th episode, however admitted that he isn't working towards the return.

The Boogeyman first appeared in WWE in 2005

The way Boogeyman portrayed his character did work out for WWE as he took a legendary and haunting character, added an intimidating factor to it. In addition to this, he also added a tone of comedy with his antics as he used to smash a clock on his head and eat worms during his entrance. He appeared in many promos alongside other superstars without breaking the logic. While speaking about his character he also explained that the logic behind his character was that the Boogeyman would come and get anyone who does something bad.

The Boogeyman first appeared in the WWE in 2005 and was known for having matches that lasted less than five minutes, however, the highlight of his matches were his unique entrances and the creepy yet comical promos which popped up at any time. He was released from his WWE contract in 2009 and now appears at other well-known events.

(Image: wwe.com)