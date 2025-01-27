sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:42 IST, January 27th 2025

3 Injured By Car Driven Into A Crowd In Philadelphia After Eagles-Commanders NFC Playoff Game

A driver is in custody and the collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Philadelphia
First responders work near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game in Philadelphia | Image: AP Photo

A car hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday night, police said.

A driver is in custody and the collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims suffered nonlifethreatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

