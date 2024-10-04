Published 23:25 IST, October 4th 2024
Aaron Judge edges Shohei Ohtani for Baseball Digest player of the year
Aaron Judge won the Baseball Digest/Insidetheaward Friday, beating out Shohei Ohtani in a very close vote.Both superstars were tabbed first on 12 of 24 ballots.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani advances from second base to third base on a sacrifice fly hit by Chris Taylor in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. | Image: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:25 IST, October 4th 2024