  • Aaron Judge edges Shohei Ohtani for Baseball Digest player of the year

Published 23:25 IST, October 4th 2024

Aaron Judge edges Shohei Ohtani for Baseball Digest player of the year

Aaron Judge won the Baseball Digest/Insidetheaward Friday, beating out Shohei Ohtani in a very close vote.Both superstars were tabbed first on 12 of 24 ballots.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani advances from second base to third base on a sacrifice fly hit by Chris Taylor in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. | Image: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • 2 min read
