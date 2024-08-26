Published 14:28 IST, August 26th 2024
Aaron Judge hits 2 home runs, Yankees rout Rockies 10-3
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh as the New York Yankees routed the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Sunday.
Aaron Judge crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in New York. | Image: AP
