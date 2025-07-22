Administrative Blunder Prevents Six Badminton Players From Participating In World University Games: 'Heartbroken And Injustice'

Controversy has hit the Indian badminton circuit after an administrative failure has prevented six badminton players from participating in the World University Games. A total of 12 names were selected and sent as official representatives from India, but only six were allowed to take part after a blunder from officials saw them failing to submit the other six names in the manager's meeting as per reports.

The Indian mixed team won the bronze medal, but administrative lapses have now barred them from participating in the World University Games. Rohan Kumar, Darshan Pujari, Aditi Bhatt, Abhinash Mohanty, Viraj Kuvale, and Alisha Khan were supposed to be involved in their respective category, but they were left out after their names were not submitted in due time. As per PTI, Pujari wrote an email to the Badminton Association of India demanding an inquiry into the matter.

As per reports, BV Rao and Ajit Mohan attended the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) meeting in which the mishap happened and AIU has confirmed the development as things stand. Sprinter Devyaniba Zala took to Instagram to lash out at the authorities after the sprinter missed out an opportunity to participate in the World University Games.

She wrote, "Heartbroken and Injustice at my very first international competition.

"My 400m individual entry has gone missing because of the late alteration by the officials in submitting the confirmation list.

"Although the first information came from KIIT University Bhubaneshwar that i have been selected for 400m for FISU WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES RHINE-RUHR GERMANY 2025.

"I have been preparing for this event for over a year and was in a good shape to clock a PB and to make it to the 400m final and do something Special.

“But it until the start list for Day-1 came out last evening where my name in the entry went missing from the 400m women list.”

Alisha Khan wrote on Instagram, “This is not just mismanagement – it's career sabotage. We demand answers, accountability, and that our voices be heard. We didn't lose a match – we lost our right to even participate.”