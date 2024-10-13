sb.scorecardresearch
  All aboard! Mets and Yankees only 2 stops away from first Subway Series in 24 years

Published 00:04 IST, October 13th 2024

All aboard! Mets and Yankees only 2 stops away from first Subway Series in 24 years

Two stops away from a Subway Series.When the New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, that put both Big Apple teams in baseball's final four for the first time in 24 years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mets and Yankees only 2 stops away from first Subway Series
Mets and Yankees only 2 stops away from first Subway Series | Image: AP
  5 min read
  • 5 min read
