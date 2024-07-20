Published 14:50 IST, July 20th 2024
All Blacks beat Fiji 47-5 in return to San Diego after 44 years
New Zealand’s All Blacks scored seven tries Friday in a 47-5 win over Fiji in their first rugby match in San Diego in 44 years.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New Zealand captain Scott Barrett holds the trophy after New Zealand defeated Fiji 47-5 in a rugby test match in San Diego | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:50 IST, July 20th 2024