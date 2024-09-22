sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • All-Star CJ Abrams is demoted to the minors by the Nationals for nonperformance reasons

Published 12:14 IST, September 22nd 2024

All-Star CJ Abrams is demoted to the minors by the Nationals for nonperformance reasons

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was demoted to the minor leagues by the Washington Nationals on Saturday for a reason not related to his on-field performance and is not expected to play for them the rest of the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CJ Abrams is demoted
CJ Abrams is demoted | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:14 IST, September 22nd 2024