Published 12:14 IST, September 22nd 2024
All-Star CJ Abrams is demoted to the minors by the Nationals for nonperformance reasons
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was demoted to the minor leagues by the Washington Nationals on Saturday for a reason not related to his on-field performance and is not expected to play for them the rest of the season.
