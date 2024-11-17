Published 16:53 IST, November 17th 2024
Andrei Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves for 36th NHL shutout, Lightning beat Devils 4-0
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for his 36th career shutout to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Saturday night.Vasilevskiy, the fastest goaltender in the NHL to reach 300 wins when he beat Winnipeg 4-1 on Thursday night, had his second shutout of the season.
Andrei Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves for 36th NHL shutout | Image: AP
