Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

Champions League: It promises to be a cracker when Arsenal take on Bayer Leverkusen. There is little to no doubt that Arsenal will look to build on a late-minute first-leg equaliser as they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to north London with the teams level at 1-1 in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

"Watching them play against Bayern [München] at the weekend, very similar [to last week]. Really well coached, clear structure. We know what we have to do in front of our crowd. Hopefully we are going to do it," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said.

On the other hand, it was Leverkusen striker Kai Havertz who earned the Premier League leaders a draw in Germany on 11 March. Robert Andrich headed Leverkusen into a 46th-minute lead. Both teams will come hard at each other in front of a packed Emirates stadium.

The teams' only meetings before this tie came in the 2001/02 second group stage, a 1-1 draw in Germany.

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Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming

When and where is the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

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Where to watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres