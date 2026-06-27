Asia Cup Bridge Championships: India Assured Of At Least Silver; Will Face Australia For Gold

Host nation India is assured of at least a silver medal at the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships, held under the recognition of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and with the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), after the India B Seniors team produced a legendary comeback to defeat Japan by a solitary IMP (126–125) and storm into Saturday’s Gold Medal Final. The Indian team will take on Australia, who advanced after a commanding 170–67 victory over Bangladesh, for the ultimate Asia Cup title.

Trailing Japan by 22 IMPs heading into the final session, India B delivered a superb fightback, winning the last segment 56–40 to overturn the deficit and clinch the closest match of the tournament. “It was an absolute nail biter till the very last board,” said Anal Shah, Coach and Captain of the Indian Seniors team. “We came back in the final session and finally won by just one IMP, which makes the victory all the more satisfying.”

India’s Senior B playing squad comprises Anil Padhye, Raju Tolani, Rajesh Dalal, Jitu Solani, Hemant Jalan, and Sukamal Das, while awaiting them in the championship match is a formidable Australian side featuring Ian Thomson, Terry Brown, Peter Gill, David Hudson, Michael Courtney, and Paul Lavings. The Seniors final will be played over three sessions across 1.5 to 2 days, with medals decided in an all play all format.

Alongside the team championships, the HCL Friendship Matchpoint Pairs competitions moved into their final stage. Eight Indian pairs qualified for Saturday’s medal rounds across divisions, ensuring strong national representation. The finals will be contested over three sessions in an all play all format using matchpoint scoring.

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