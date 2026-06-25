Asia Cup Bridge Championships: Three Indian Teams Advance to Semifinals; Indian Men and Seniors Eye Gold Medals

Host nation India has advanced three teams into the semifinals of the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships , held under the recognition of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and with the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) , following the conclusion of the round robin stages at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon. India A (Men), India A (Women), and India B (Seniors) all qualified for the knockout rounds under the tournament’s 1 versus 4 and 2 versus 3 format. The Indian contingent features several accomplished bridge players, including Hemant K. Jalan, Sukamal Das, Rajesh Dalal, Jitendra Solani, Anil Padhye, and Raju Tolani, as Team India B of the Seniors squad enters the knockout stage as the top ranked team in the division after finishing first in the Swiss league standings.

India B will face Japan in the semifinals on Table 31, while Australia meets Bangladesh on Table 32. A victory in the semifinal will take India B into the championship final, keeping the team firmly in contention for the title. India Seniors A, meanwhile, finished sixth with 142.70 VPs after a challenging final day.

In the Men’s Division , China led the standings with 218.31 VPs, followed by Hong Kong China A (196.72). India A secured third place with 186.47 VPs, setting up a semifinal clash against Hong Kong China A on Table 2. Bangladesh B (173.66) narrowly edged India B (172.03) to claim the fourth qualifying spot. India now looks forward to a crucial semifinal against the strong and consistent Hong Kong China A side, with a place in the final at stake.

In the Women’s Division , defending champions China finished first with 124.66 VPs, followed by Indonesia (108.23). India A placed third with 105.39 VPs, while Japan qualified fourth with 89.14. The semifinals pair China against Japan on Table 11 and Indonesia against India A on Table 12, with the Indian women aiming to continue their impressive campaign.

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In the Mixed Division , China A (169.23) and China B (163.02) secured the top two positions, with Hong Kong China A (155.43) and Australia A (141.14) completing the semifinal lineup. India B finished fifth with 135.90 VPs, missing qualification by a narrow margin despite registering a strong victory in the final segment. India A finished eleventh.

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