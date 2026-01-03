Asian Games 2026: Athletics Federation of India Announce Qualification Standards In January



Sumariwalla, who is also one of the vice presidents of World Athletics, said the core group of athletes performed well in 2025, which bodes well for the 2026 season.



"Indian athletics contingent won 29 medals, six of them gold at the previous edition of the 2022 Asian Games held in China," Sumariwalla added. "I'm confident that the overall medal tally in athletics will be better at the Asian Games in Japan."



Sumariwalla said the sixth-place finish in track and field events at the previous Asian Games held in China was the benchmark for the 2026 Asian Games.



However, in several events, including 200m, 400m, 800m and high hurdles, the qualification mark has been a fifth-place finish. "The government (Sports Ministry) has been apprised of the AFI qualification mark," the AFI spokesperson said.



The qualification mark for events like race walk and marathon will be decided shortly by the AFI, Sumariwalla added.



The domestic calendar will start with the National cross-country championships on January 24, but the first major track-and-field event--the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition -- will be held from May 22 to 25 in Bhubaneswar.



The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held from July 8 to 12 in Bhubaneswar. Both the above track-and-field competitions will provide a good platform to earn qualification marks for the Asian Games.



"It is also mandatory for all to compete in state meets and two regional competitions to be eligible for the main track and field competitions," Sumariwalla added. “Athletes who skip state meets without prior permission will not be eligible for main track and field events.”