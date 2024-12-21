Aspiring Young Riders Set to Compete in Junior Nationals Starting Tomorrow, To Vie For Top Honours

Top young riders of the country will vie for top honours in the Junior National Equestrian Championship at the Army Polo & Riding Centre (APRC) in Delhi Cantt from Sunday.

The meet is divided into two categories -- Children-I & Young Rider -- and will run from December 22–24 and December 26–29.

For the first phase of the event, the championship has received an impressive 507 entries, comprising 470 individual and 37 teams, across categories for Children-I and Young Riders in dressage, show jumping, and tent pegging.

"The impressive number of participants reflects the hard work and dedication of our riders, particularly the young generation," secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of India Jaiveer Singh stated.

"We are proud to provide this platform for athletes to display their skills and set new benchmarks in the sport." Dressage will feature 30 individual and seven team participants in the Children-I category and 10 individual and three teams in the Young Rider category.

Show-jumping features 127 individuals and 23 teams in Children-I (normal category), 119 participants in Children-I (side event), and 21 participants each in Young Riders (normal and side event categories).