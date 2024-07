Published 00:13 IST, July 30th 2024

At 16, Jiya becomes world's youngest and fastest para swimmer to cross English Channel

Jiya swam the English Channel from the Abbot's Cliff in England to Pointe de la Courte-Dune in France in a time of 17 hours and 25 minutes between July 28 and 29, covering a distance of 34 kilometres.