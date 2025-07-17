At Khelo Bharat Conclave, Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Outlines India’s Medal Strategy For 2036 Olympics

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, outlined India’s strategy towards finishing among the top 10 nations in the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. In a well-attended Khelo Bharat Conclave, representatives of the National Sports Federations, Paralympic Committee of India, Indian Olympic Association, institutions, top corporate houses and the who’s who of Indian sports administration took part in a day-long brainstorming session aimed at making India a global power by 2047.

The interactive Khelo Bharat Conclave covered several key pillars enshrined in the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 (sports policy). Among them, critical discussions were held on the importance of good governance and the upcoming Bill that will be tabled in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 21.

While athletes remain at the heart of the Khelo Bharat Niti, the government has highlighted how the National Sports Federations, state governments and corporate houses have to play a major role to ensure India finish among the top 10 nations in 2036 Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.

Dr Mandaviya said: “Sports is a public movement. We can set goals and achieve them only if we all work together. Our Prime Minister Modiji always believes in a united force when it comes to sport and we have to shed our egos, focus on comprehensive planning and convert plans into a substantial output.”

Stakeholders attending the six-hour-long Khelo Bharat conclave were unanimous in their view that the government policy was ambitious but an honest endeavour towards achieving global standards in sports. Every presentation was followed by interactive sessions where several stakeholders offered suggestions that were recorded by senior ministry officials.

Union Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said the Khelo Bharat Niti was drafted after studying the “ground realities” and “challenges” facing Indian sports. It has taken the government more than a year to frame the document that saw several updates after protracted discussions with key stakeholders. “Now we have an opportunity to ride sports and by employing this integrated policy, India can shine in the world of entertainment, provide jobs and really provide direction to the youth of India,” said Smt Khadse.

Also Read: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Khelo India University Games 2025 In Rajasthan In November

Dr Mandaviya has put the onus on the National Sports Federations to take the lead and start the process of good governance on a war footing. “We need to assess at once where we are and where do we want to go. To begin with, I urge the NSFs to provide me a five-year policy by August and then we can develop a 10-year plan. With the Asian Games in 2026, we need a holistic approach because we not only want to win medals at the Olympics but make sports a commercial property where we can invite the world to come and play in India and boost sports tourism in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.”

While the need for good governance was emphasised, there were hectic discussions on producing quality coaches, groom quality sports administrators, develop sports goods business and control the menace of doping. The sports ministry’s “nation-first” approach has sought a serious level of commitment from the national sports federations and urged sports bodies to spell out “three good governance initiatives” by August 29, the National Sports Day.

“The success of implementing the Khelo Bharat Niti depends on how well we execute the initiatives. We are happy to provide all support to National Sports Federations but going forward, we will look at performance-based grants. This will ensure that we are focused and serious with our planning and how we run the game,” said Dr Mandaviya. The ministry urged NSFs for proper calendar of events so that athletes do not suffer logistical issues.

Towards a Viksit Bharat, the sports ministry is focusing on a three-layered structure integrated talent development pyramid starting with schools and converging at the proposed Olympic Training Centres. The government has already outlined a five-year plan (2026-27 to 2030-31) starting with residential sports school involving more than 16500 school goers who will have the opportunity to reach the intermediate level (6500-plus) and then graduate to the elite division that will cater to more than 1300 potential international medal winners.