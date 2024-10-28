sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:30 IST, October 28th 2024

Athletes fume as Delhi's JLN Stadium in mess after 'Dil-Luminati' concert; SAI promises clean-up

Widespread littering at the end of popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's two-day concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here drew sharp criticism from athletes who train regularly at the iconic venue even as its owner, the SAI, promised a clean-up in the next 24 hours.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium | Image: ANI Photo
