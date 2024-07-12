sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:19 IST, July 12th 2024

Deepak Punia's Paris Olympic qualification hangs by thread after early defeat

Deepak Punia's Olympic qualification hopes suffered a heavy jolt following his crushing first-round defeat but young Sujeet Kalkal and Jaideep Ahlawat moved into the quarterfinals at the World Olympic Qualifiers here on saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deepak Punia Qualification hopes goes on stake
  • 2 min read
14:40 IST, July 12th 2024