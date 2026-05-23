Federation Cup: Gurindervir Singh Clocks Historic 10.09s, Becomes 1st Indian Man To Break 10.10 Barrier

Gurindervir Singh became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds. The 24-year-old shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN.



Ironically, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort.



This time, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters also secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m. Meanwhile, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds.