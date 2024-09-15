Published 01:11 IST, September 15th 2024
Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second in Diamond League Final, Misses Crown by 1cm
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra agonisingly missed the Diamond League crown by just one centimeter as he finished second for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in the season finale here on Saturday.
Neeraj Chopra | Image: screengrab
