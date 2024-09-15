sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:11 IST, September 15th 2024

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second in Diamond League Final, Misses Crown by 1cm

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra agonisingly missed the Diamond League crown by just one centimeter as he finished second for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in the season finale here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Image: screengrab
