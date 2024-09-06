Published 12:15 IST, September 6th 2024
India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels
India's two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has qualified for this month's season finale of the prestigious Diamond League after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the end of its 14 series meetings across the world.
Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra
12:15 IST, September 6th 2024