India’s Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra & Wife Himani Mor Pay Visit To PM Modi At His Official Residence

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and his better half, Himani Mor, paid a courtesy visit to the official residence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Indian track and field superstar and his wife met and interacted with PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra is coming off a tough outing lately as he failed to defend his title at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The Indian javelin ace finished at a lowly eighth and was eliminated from the competition.

Following the season's culmination, Neeraj is on track to recover from the setbacks he encountered in 2025 and intends to bounce back stronger than ever.

Neeraj Chopra, Wife Himani Mor Visit PM Modi At 7, LKM

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, a former tennis player, visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. PM Modi shared a couple of images from Neeraj and Himani's visit and revealed that they had interactions over various subjects, including sports.

"Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!" PM Narendra Modi wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Neeraj Chopra has been one of India's athletic stalwarts and is an inspiration for pushing India's interest towards track and field activities.

He has represented India in javelin throw and has won significant accolades and achievements. From setting records and earning big accomplishments, Neeraj has been a pioneer in he game.

Neeraj Chopra & His Wife Also Visited Former President Of India

Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor also visited the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at his residence. On social media, the Ex-President exclaimed that the Indian javelin ace and his wife visited his residence and exchanged seasonal greetings.

"Lt Col Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, VSM, Olympic Gold medallist, along with his wife Smt. Himani paid a courtesy visit at my residence today. We exchanged seasonal greetings," Ram Nath Kovind wrote on 'X'.

Neeraj Chopra received the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and was presented with an insignia during a ceremony in Delhi.