Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Bartonietz
The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together. The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.
