Published 08:53 IST, October 2nd 2024

Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Bartonietz

The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together. The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: AP
