Published 19:41 IST, July 11th 2024

Olympic Medal Transforms Athlete's Life and Society: Sakshi Malik

Rio Games bronze Medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik feels winning an Olympic medal not only transforms an athlete's life but also impacts society, creating numerous opportunities for children. Sakshi became the first woman wrestler to secure an Olympic medal, winning a bronze at the Rio Games in 2016.

Sakshi Malik
File photo of Sakshi Malik. | Image: PTI
