T op Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins Spanish Grand Prix gold, clinched medal in women's 50kg
In a perfect build-up to the Paris Olympics, top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the women's 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain here on Saturday. The two-time World Championship bronze medallist defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final to bag the gold.
Vinesh Phogat | Image: instagram
