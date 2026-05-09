Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Shot Put Title At Sangrur Leg Of Indian Athletics Series

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist in men's shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, delivered a commanding performance at the fifth leg of the Indian Athletics Series held in Sangrur, Punjab, on Saturday. He recorded his best throw of 19.97 metres to secure a dominant showing in the event, as per a release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Punjab's 31-year-old seasoned thrower is gearing up for the upcoming major domestic competition later this month in Ranchi.

"Main goal this season is to peak in major international meets," said Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won gold at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games.

Toor's season best of 21.03m was recorded earlier in April at the Delhi leg of the Indian Athletics Series.

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The Sangrur leg of the one-day Indian Athletics Series was also a good chance for two-time Olympian and Asian Games champion in women's javelin throw, Annu Rani, to test her preparation for the challenging season ahead. The 33-year-old finished third with a throw of 55.78m on Saturday.

In an exciting women's javelin throw event, Haryana's Shilpa Rani was first (57.65m) while Rashmi K of Andhra Pradesh took the second spot (56.15m).

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Harjit Singh of the Air Force and Fatema Begam of Tripura emerged as the fastest and female runners of the one-day meet in Sangrur, respectively. Fatema also won the women's 200m dash.

Haryana's Kiran Pahal was a comfortable winner (54.07 seconds) of the women's 400m race.

Results:

Men:100m: Harjit Singh (Air Force) 10.32 secs, Sam Vasanth S (Tamil Nadu) 10.48 secs, Adesh Garsa (All India Police) 10.51 secs.

Men: U20: 100m: Tipan Das (West Bengal) 10.68 secs, Yuvraj Singh Chib (Jammu and Kashmir) 10.70 secs, Jamil Ali (Uttar Pradesh) 10.78 secs.

200m: Dharambir (Haryana) 21.49 seconds, Raja Babu (Haryana) 21.67 secs, Sonu Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 21.80 secs.

400m: Prakhar Sharma (Uttarakhand) 46.90 secs, Yashwant Singh (Rajasthan) 46.92 secs, Tarandeep Singh (Punjab) 47.04 secs.

800m: Vinod Kumar (Telangana) 1:49.62, Amit Kumar (Haryana) 1:50.68, Shakeel (Rajasthan) 1:50.81.

Men: U20: 800m: Suraj Singh (Uttarakhand) 1:53.48, Dev (Haryana) 1:53.57, Harmandeep Singh (Punjab) 1:53.67.

1500m: Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 3:48.46 secs, Rahul Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 3:51.69, Sumit Kumar (Army) 3:52.36.

Men: U20: 1500m: Rahul Sarnaliya (Uttarakhand) 3:58.88, Rahul Godara (Rajasthan) 3:59.05, Priyanshu (Uttarakhand) 3:50.20.

5,000m: Sharashank M (Madhya Pradesh) 14:54.36 secs, Rajesh Manmya (Rajasthan) 15:02.74, Sandeep Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 15:02.84.

10,000m: Pankaj Kumar (All India Police) 30:04.77, Satish Kumar Verma (Uttar Pradesh) 30:06.88, Rajesh Manmya (Rajasthan) 30:12.13.

3000m steeplechase: Prince Raj Mishra (Railway Sports) 9:04.26 secs, Gurlal Singh (Army) 9:04.43 secs, Hemant (Haryana) 9:09.54 secs.

Triple jump: Jagseer Singh (Rajasthan) 15.11m, Akarshit Pratap Singh (Punjab) 14.99m, Ajay (Haryana) 14.90m.

Long jump: Amitra Ghosh (Railway Sports) 7.85m, Avinash Kumar (Haryana) 7.80m, Rajat (Uttar Pradesh) 7.55m.

Men: U20: Long jump: Dinesh Tanwar (Haryana) 7.11m, Harshdeep Singh (Rajasthan) 6.88m, Abhay Singh (BSF) 6.63m.

High jump: Gurjeet S (Haryana) 2.12m, Rohit (Haryana) 2.05m, Sunil Kumar (Rajasthan) 2.00m.

Pole vault: Aayush Tanwar (Haryana) 4.50m, Anshu Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 4.50m, Dinesh Dalal (Haryana) 4.50m.

Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 68.37m, Praveen Kumar (Rajasthan) 64.98m, Ajay Kumar (Haryana) 62.54m.

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 19.97m, Sanyam (Haryana) 19.09m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 18.79m.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Railway Sports) 78.82m, Vipul Yadav (Rajasthan) 76.31m, Arshdeep Singh (Punjab) 76.29m.

Women: 100m: Fatema Begam (Tripura) 11.98 seconds, Preet Kaur (Punjab) 12.30 secs, Dona Dhaked (Rajasthan) 12.31 secs.

Women: U20: 100m: Lovejot Kaur (Punjab) 12.35 secs, Shubhneet Kaur (Punjab) 12.67 secs, Vandana Kumari (Rajasthan) 13.12 secs.

200m: Fatema Begam (Tripura) 23.97 seconds, Kusum Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) 24.08 secs, Rishita Kaur (Rajasthan) 24.36 secs.

400m: Kiran Pahal (Haryana) 54.07 seconds, Rama Tanwar (Rajasthan) 55.71 secs, Kiranpal Kaur (Punjab) 55.98 secs.

Women: U20: 800m: Sehnoor Bawa (Punjab) 2:13.03, Deepika (Rajasthan) 2:14.76, Harpreet Kaur (Punjab) 2:21.66.

Women: U20: 1500m: Snehal Kharat (Maharashtra) 4:32.63, Nancy Choudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 4:52.82, Anney Toppo (Delhi) 5:18.68.

1500m: Preeti Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 4:37.53 secs, Shivani Hudda (All India Police) 4:42.61 secs, Sangam (Delhi) 5:21.50 secs.

5,000m: Anita (Haryana) 17:49.56 secs, Chatru (Rajasthan) 17:52.40 secs, Shraddha Rajanikant (Gujarat) 18:02.42.

10,000m: Sonam (Delhi) 35:54.70, Shreya (Uttar Pradesh) 36:03,59, KM Mamta (All India Police) 36:08.54.

3,000m steeplechase: Rebi Pal (Railway Sports) 11:10.08 secs, Khushbu Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 11:10.76 secs, Bhagyashree L (Gujarat) 11:20.33 secs.

Triple jump: Niharika Vashist (Punjab) 13.13m, Arshdeep Kaur (Punjab) 12.53m, Martina Ilisiyus (Madhya Pradesh) 12.29m.

High jump: Reet Rathor (Uttar Pradesh) 1.80m, Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) 1.78m, Manshi (Railway Sports) 1.70m.

Long jump: Nidhi (All India Police) 5.85m, Soniya (Uttar Pradesh) 5.74m, Anjali (Haryana) 5.58m.

Pole vault: Nidhi (Haryana) 3.20m, Shabnam (Haryana) 3.00m, Rajni (Haryana) 3.00m.

Hammer throw: Kulvinder Kaur (Railway Sports) 57.42m, Nithya B (Tamil Nadu) 55.39m, Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 53.89m.

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (Railway Sports) 17.33m, Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 16.35m, Yogita (NCOE Patiala) 16.18m.

Women: U20: Javelin throw: Bhavya Pilania (Haryana) 47.36m, Navpreet Kaur (Punjab) 43.11m, Arya Mohite (Maharashtra) 42.48m.