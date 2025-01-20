Who is Neeraj Chopra’s Wife, Himani Mor? All You Need to Know About The Tennis Player Currently Studying in The USA

Double Olympic-medalist Neeraj Chopra is making all the headlines after marrying Himani Kor. Neeraj reportedly got married in a hush-hush ceremony where close family members were invited. In fact, when the javelin ace took to social media and shared the beautiful pictures of his marriage, he surprised many. And because not much was known about his love life, hence when he shared the pictures - it instantly broke the internet.

‘Bound by love, happily ever after’

"I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures of the marriage ceremony.

Now, hours after these pictures have gone viral - everyone wants to know more about his wife.

Who is Himani Kor?

#Himani is from Larsauli in Haryana and completed her schooling at Little Angels School in Panipat.

#Himani has completed a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Delhi University's Miranda House.

#She is currently pursuing her Master's in Science in sports management and administration from McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

#As a tennis player, she has worked as a part-time assistant coach at Franklin Pierce University.

#She currently manages the tennis team of Amherst College, where she is a graduate assistant.

Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and that the couple had left for their honeymoon. Mor is currently studying in the USA.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development.