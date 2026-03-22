World Indoor Athletics Championships: Duplantis Becomes First Man To Secure Four Successive Pole Vault Titles, Breaks Competition Record

World Athletics Indoor Championships: Pole vault icon Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis made history at the ongoing World Athletics Indoor Championships, becoming the first-ever man to secure four successive world indoor pole vault titles and setting a new championship record in the process.

Following Australian Kurtis Mascharll's attempt of 6.00 m to secure the bronze, the fight for the gold medal was down to Mondo and Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, as per Olympics.com.

Karalis, confident after securing his personal best attempt of 6.17 m in the home championships just a few weeks back, managed to pass 6.10 m and 6.15 m. Mondo managed to clear both heights with ease in his first attempt.

When Karalis failed to reach 6.20 m in his first attempt, Mondo soared higher, to a record-breaking 6.25 m, outclassing his own championship record of 6.20 m from the 2022 edition in Belgrade.

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