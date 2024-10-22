Published 20:53 IST, October 22nd 2024
Australia Hoping To Send More Than 400 Athletes And Officials To 2026 Glasgow CWG
Several major sports like hockey, shooting, wrestling and badminton were dropped in a bid to limit the cost and streamline logistics given that only four venues will host the entire showpiece.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
As a captain, she won the 2022 ODI World Cup, 2022 CWG gold medal, and 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023 T20 World Cup. | Image: X/AusWomenCricket
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:53 IST, October 22nd 2024