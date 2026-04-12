Badminton Asia Championships: Heartbreak For Ayush Shetty, Goes Down To World No 2 Shi Yu Qi In Final
Ayush Shetty's dream run in the Badminton Asia Championships ended on a disappointing note as he lost to World No. 2 Shi Yu Qi in the final.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Ayush Shetty's dream run in the Badminton Asia Championships ended on a disappointing note as he lost to World No. 2 China's Shi Yu Qi in the final. It took 42 minutes for Shi Yu Qi to demonstrate his brilliance on the badminton court, and the scoreline read 8-21, 10-21 in his favour.
Ayush stunned the World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 to set up a summit clash with his Chinese opponent.
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