BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Eases Past Kaloyana Nalbantova In Paris, Storms Into Second Round

PV Sindhu has secured a place in the second round in the BWF World Championships with a dominating win over Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in Paris. The Indian shuttler defeated the 19-year-old 23-21, 21-6 in the match, which took less than 40 minutes.

PV Sindhu Sailed Into BWF World Championships Second Round

World no. 15 Sindhu took some time to find her rhythm, but gradually hit the ground running. Sindhu was trailing by four points in the first interval. But she came back raging to take seven points to make it 14-12 in her favour. But her opponent didn't take things for granted and kept pushing Sindhu throughout the opening game. Sindhu kept her calm and sealed the first game in 23 minutes.

Sindhu, after gaining momentum, started the second game by getting four successive points; however, the Bulgarian fought back to reduce the deficit to 6-5 before Sindhu's experience fetched her 14 successive points.

Kaloyana managed to put a break to Sindhu's rampage, but the Indian shuttler didn't have to toil hard and went away with the match point. She will now face either Hong Kong's Saloni Samirbhai Mehta or Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia in the second round.

HS Prannoy Storms Into Second Round

HS Prannoy got past edged past Finland's Joakim Oldorff to secure a place in the next round. In a match which witnessed end-to-end stuff, the Indian shuttler had the last laugh with a victory against her 22-year-old opponent. Prannoy was leading at 14-11 but Oldroff restored parity to level 17-17. But the Indian raised his game to another level and secured the first game 21-18.

In the second game too, Oldorff came back and made it 8-8. Prannoy then took a three-point lead and went on to close the game with ease.