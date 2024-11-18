Published 13:34 IST, November 18th 2024
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag Return To Action In BWF World Tour
India's premier men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make a highly-anticipated return to action at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, starting in Shenzhen, China on Tuesday, following a disappointing Paris Olympics campaign.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Satwik-Chirag in action during Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: AP
