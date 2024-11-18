sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |

Published 13:34 IST, November 18th 2024

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag Return To Action In BWF World Tour

India's premier men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make a highly-anticipated return to action at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, starting in Shenzhen, China on Tuesday, following a disappointing Paris Olympics campaign.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Satwik-Chirag in action during Paris Olympics 2024
Satwik-Chirag in action during Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

13:34 IST, November 18th 2024