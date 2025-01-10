'Disappointing And Scary...' - Jwala Gutta LAMBASTES L&T Chairman For Misogynistic Statements

Jwala Gutta has taken to social space and responded on Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments about wanting his employees to work on Sundays. The former badminton legend slammed the comments made by the L & T Chairman calling it 'unbelievable, misogynistic statements'. Gutta said it is sad to see people not taking mental health seriously.

‘Why shouldn’t he stare at his wife’

"I mean…first of all, why shouldn’t he stare at his wife…and why only on a Sunday," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Its sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated and people at highest positions of big organisations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously…and making such misogynistic statements and exposing themselves so openly!! It’s disappointing and scary," she added.

What Did SN Subrahmanyan Say?

During an employee interaction event, Subrahmanyan was asked why the staff of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate is required to work on Saturdays. To that, the Chairman claimed he regrets he cannot make the employees work on Sundays. He admitted he work on Sundays.

‘Regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays’

"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays," he said.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” he added further.