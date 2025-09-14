Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Highlights: Li Shi Feng Defeats Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-12 To Lift Title
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Highlights: China's Li Shi Feng has defeated India's Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-12 to lift the Hong Kong Open 2025 title.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Highlights: Li Shi Feng has outplayed India's Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-12 in the final to win the Hong Kong Open title on Sunday. This is Li Shi's second title of the year after he triumphed in the Malaysia Open.
Live Blog
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Highlights: Lakshya Sen has had an underwhelming 2025 so far, but he has breathed life by displaying sensational form in the Hong Kong Open 2025.
14 September 2025 at 16:54 IST
Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng defeats Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-12
Li Shi Feng has got the better of Lakshya Sen to lift the Hong Kong Open 2025 title. The scoreline read 21-15, 21-12. This is his second title after Malaysian Open.
14 September 2025 at 16:50 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: It's a matter of time for Li Shi Feng, Lakshya Sen 10-17 Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Feng is just four points away from the Hong Kong Open title.
14 September 2025 at 16:48 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng's attack has been brilliant, Lakshya Sen 9-13 Li Shi Feng
Lakshya Sen hasn't managed to have an answer to Li Shi Feng's smash throughout the match.
14 September 2025 at 16:44 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: 4 point advantage for Li Shi Feng, Lakshya Sen 7-11 Li Shi Feng
Another failure from Lakshya Sen near the net hands his opponent a valuable point.
14 September 2025 at 16:42 IST
Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen's struggle continues, Lakshya Sen 9-5 Li Shi Feng
Lakshya Sen's struggle in net play has been evident as he has lost a number of points trying to enforce.
14 September 2025 at 16:39 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng comes back into the game, Lakshya Sen 4-8 Li Shi Feng
Lakshya Sen has failed to read the gameplan of his opponent.
14 September 2025 at 16:37 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen takes 3-1 lead, Lakshya Sen 4-2 Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Feng leaves another Lakshya Sen return, but the shuttle finds a sweet spot inside the backline.
14 September 2025 at 16:36 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng takes the first game, Lakshya Sen 21-15 Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Feng takes the first game 21-15 with a brilliant smash. A complete domination from the Chinese as he takes the first game in 24 minutes. Lakshya Sen needs to work on his game.
14 September 2025 at 16:33 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen 15-18 Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Fing's half smash is returned by Lakshya Sen. The Chinese opponent leaves it out, but the shuttle drops inside the area.
14 September 2025 at 16:33 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng continues to dominate, Lakshya Sen 12-16 Li Shi Feng
Laksha Sen returns a heavy smash from his opponent, but that isn't enough to get past the net.
14 September 2025 at 16:34 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng takes the lead, Lakshya Sen 10-12 Li Shi Feng
Li Shi Feng dictates the game and a cross-court volley allows him to take the lead.
14 September 2025 at 16:21 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya needs to open up his attacking flow
Li Shi Feng has been attacking from the start, while Lakshya Sen hasn't capitalised on his attacking game yet.
14 September 2025 at 16:34 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Attacking intent continues from Li Shi Feng, Lakshya Sen 10-10 Li Shi Feng
Lakshya tries to play near the net, but Li Shi Feng intelligently pushes it to Lakshya's half.
14 September 2025 at 16:34 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Li Shi Feng relies on his attacking game, Lakshya Sen 7-5 Li Shi Feng
A number of errors from Lakshya Sen have allowed Li Shi Feng to cut down the lead to just two points.
14 September 2025 at 16:12 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen makes a positive start
The Indian shuttler has taken an early 6-3 lead against his Chinese opponent.
14 September 2025 at 16:09 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Men's final is underway
Lakshya Sen could be the first Indian player in 43 years to win the Hong Kong Open. The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng match starts.
14 September 2025 at 16:05 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Final to start shortly
Both players have reached the court and are warming up.
14 September 2025 at 15:43 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Men's final delayed
The men's final between Lakshya Sen and Li Shi Feng will start after the mixed doubles final.
14 September 2025 at 15:28 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen's dream crushed at Olympics
Lakshya Sen fell short of an Olympic medal in Paris last year. The Indian shuttler lost to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.
14 September 2025 at 15:13 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen's first BWF World Tour final for a while
This match will be Lakshya's first final on the BWF World Tour since winning the Syed Modi International last year.
14 September 2025 at 15:09 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Match is delayed
The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng Hong Kong Open 2025 final match has been pushed back beyond the designated 2:50 PM start.
14 September 2025 at 15:02 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lost in the men's doubles final
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Liang Weikeng & Wang Chang 21-19, 14-21, 17-21 in the final.
14 September 2025 at 14:56 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Hong Kong Open final live streaming
The live telecast of the Hong Kong Open 2025 final will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
14 September 2025 at 14:44 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Live Score: Lakshya Sen to face Li Shi Feng
India's Lakshya Sen is on the verge of creating history as he is all set to face China's Li Shi Feng in the Hong Kong Open 2025 final.