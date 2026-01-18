India Open 2026: Jonatan Christie To Face Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi In Final



In the men's singles semifinal, Loh came out all guns blazing in the opening game and went for quick winners and took an 11-5 lead. But Christie then began engaging the Singaporeans in longer rallies and relied on his defensive skills to force errors from his opponents. The Indonesian won six straight points to draw level at 15-15 and then relied on quick net taps and down-the-line smashes to pocket the opening game.



In the second game, Loh needed time to get back his focus as he sprayed a couple of smashes wide. But once he found his rhythm, it looked like the eighth seed would take the match into the decider as he opened up a 17-13 lead by keeping Christie away from the net. But the Indonesians once again went for quick attacks. Christie needed two match points to close out the match and extended his winning streak over Loh to 9-0.