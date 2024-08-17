sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 19:38 IST, August 17th 2024

India to send 39-member squad to junior badminton championships

India will be sending a 39-member squad to the Badminton Asia (U-15/U-17) junior championships in Chengdu, China, from August 20-25 with an aim to create a strong pool of players ahead of next year's World Junior Championship, which the country is hosting.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Womens Badminton Team
Indian Womens Badminton Team | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:38 IST, August 17th 2024