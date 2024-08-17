Published 19:38 IST, August 17th 2024
India to send 39-member squad to junior badminton championships
India will be sending a 39-member squad to the Badminton Asia (U-15/U-17) junior championships in Chengdu, China, from August 20-25 with an aim to create a strong pool of players ahead of next year's World Junior Championship, which the country is hosting.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Womens Badminton Team | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:38 IST, August 17th 2024