Lakshya Sen Finally Ends Title Drought, Defeats Yushi Tanaka To Win Australian Open Super 500 Tournament Title

Lakshya Sen has finally ended a long wait for a title in the season by emerging triumphant in the Australian Open Super 500 Tournament.

The 24-year-old Indian badminton player defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 in the men's singles summit clash at Sydney, Australia.

The World number 14 has finally ended the longstanding title-less drought after emerging triumphant in the Super 500 tournament.

He had come agonisingly close in the previous tournaments but came out empty-handed. But destiny has changed, as Lakshya has clinched a title finish.

Lakshya Sen Finally Ends Title Drought To Win Australian Open Title

The men's singles finals lasted only 38 minutes, in which Lakshya Sen outranked his opponent with a commanding showcase. The 24-year-old was dominant during the rallies and did not allow his opponent to dictate it.

Sen was sharp from the start and pulled off a solid finish in the summit clash over his Japanese counterpart to pull off a 21-15, 21-11 scoreline. His pace and composure helped him secure a clinical finish. Lakshya looked in good form and has seemingly moved ahead of the past setbacks.

Lakshya Sen's victory at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament will be his first title of the season. It is also his first BWF World Tour title since winning the Syed Modi International in 2024. The Super 500 title win is also his first since 2023, when he won the Canada Open.

Following the triumph, Lakshya Sen celebrated with his coach, Yoo Yong Syung. D.K. Sen, the father of the Indian badminton player, was on the sidelines and witnessed his son secure a historic win.

Lakshya Sen Highlights The Need To Be Calm In The Final

Following the triumph, Lakshya Sen highlighted the need to get a good start and also hold on to his nerves throughout the action to take the game in his favour.

The Indian shuttler further admitted that he was content with the way he played in the summit clash.

“It was important to get a good start. And also the first game, and first mid-game was quite even, the scores and then I got good momentum and could finish the first set.

"And it was important for me to get a good start in the second as well and maintain that pressure on him. I could really be calm in closing stages of first set. And happy with the way I played,” Lakshya Sen said while speaking to the Olympic channel.