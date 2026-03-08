Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: Lakshya Sen Eyes History In Birmingham

India's 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra wished Lakshya Sen ahead of the final. He posted on X, "There are moments when sport rises beyond competition and becomes something far deeper. It becomes a force that unites a nation across language, region, generation and background. Today is one such moment. As Team India steps into the Cricket World Cup final and Lakshya Sen into the All England final, we are reminded that whatever the result, sport has already given us something precious -- togetherness, pride and belief. Wishing them strength, freedom and heart. The whole nation stands with you."