Updated 8 March 2026 at 16:36 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: Lakshya Sen Eyes History In Birmingham
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: History beckons for Lakshya Sen when he takes on Lin Chun-yi in the All England Open Badminton Championship final on Sunday in Birmingham.
Lakshya Sen is eyeing history when he takes on Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the All England Open Badminton Championship final on Sunday in Birmingham. Lakshya earlier became the second Indian player to reach two All England finals when he got the better of Canada's Victor Lai in the semifinal.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: Lakshya Sen has been in stupendous form in the tournament so far and started the tournament on a high after beating world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yuqi in the first round.
8 March 2026 at 16:36 IST
The All England Open Badminton Championship final between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-yi: When will the match start?
The All England Open Badminton Championship final between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-yi will start at 5:20 PM IST.
8 March 2026 at 16:25 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: Where watch the final live on TV?
The All England Open Badminton Championship final between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-yi will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the JioStar app and website alongside BWF YouTube channel.
8 March 2026 at 16:12 IST
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi, All England Open Badminton Championship LIVE: Lakshya Sen one step away from history
Lakshya Sen will take on Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-yi in the much-anticipated All England Open Badminton Championship 2026 final on Sunday. Lakshya could just be the third Indian after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to claim this prestigious title.
