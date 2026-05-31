Singapore Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Lift First Title In Two years, Defeat Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri In Final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have lifted the Singapore Open 2026 title, their first title in two years. Sat-Chi defeated the Indonesian pair 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the final. Satwik-Chirag also became the first-ever Indian pair to lift the Singapore Open title, which also happens to be their 3rd Super 750 title.

"I am a bit numb today, as we have won a title after a gap of two years. Before coming here, we were a bit nervous because we had not done very well here in the past. But this week was special," said Satwik after the title triumph. The fourth-seeded Indian duo staged a commanding comeback in the final, overpowering the third-seeded Indonesian pair after dropping the opening game.

Having ended world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae's 34-match unbeaten run in the semifinals, Satwik and Chirag started the final by opening up a 5-2 lead, but their Indonesian opponents then kept pace with them to pocket the game.

The Indians then relied on their attacking instinct to win six straight points from 8-8 to take control of the second game. Though Alfian and Fikri managed to save two game points, they could not avoid the decider.

With the momentum firmly in their favour, the Indians opened up an 11-5 lead. The Indonesians did close the gap at 11-12, but the eventual champions once again found that additional gear to earn five match points, converting the second to kick off their trademark celebrations.

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(With ANI Inputs)