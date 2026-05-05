Sports Ministry-backed National Camp Fuels Asian Games 2026 Prep For Indian Badminton Teams



The Indian men's team won the bronze medal in this edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup, which took place between April 24 and May 3, in Horsens, Denmark.



The three camps enabled key players such as Lakshya Sen, debutant Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to train together, fine-tune combinations and build match rhythm ahead of the team championship.



The camps are being held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, Centre for Badminton Excellence, Bengaluru and National Centre for Excellence Badminton Academy, Guwahati.



According to the release, 13 male shuttlers and 9 female shuttlers are in the camp in Hyderabad, 5 male and female shuttlers each are in Bengaluru, while 4 male shuttlers and one female shuttler are training in Guwahati. The camp will go on till June 30.



Conducted under the guidance of chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, the camp is integrating foreign coaches, physios, trainers and analysts to create a competition-ready environment.