Thomas Cup 2026: Team India Storms Into Semi-Finals, Clinch Commanding Win Over Chinese Taipei In Quarter-Final

Thomas Cup 2026: Former champions India outplayed higher-ranked Chinese Taipei to storm into the semifinals and also assure themselves of a medal in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday.

The 2022 champions defeated a strong Taipei outfit 3-0 in the men's quarterfinals and will now face the winner of the match between Japan and France for a spot in the final, according to a press release.

World no. 6 Lakshya Sen gave India the winning start as he saved two match points in the second game to beat Chou Tien Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 in an hour and 28 minutes.

The opening match between Sen and Chou, who had a 4-4 head-to-head record before this clash, was a topsy-turvy affair as both players overcame a sizeable deficit in the first two games to take the match to a decider.

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While Chou fought back from 10-15 in the first, Sen trailed 14-17 in the second before saving two match points. Sen, the two-time All England finalist, then kept his nose ahead in the third with a strong attacking play to hand India the first point.

The former Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then made it 2-0 for India with a clinical showing in the decider.

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The Indian combination had saved two game points to take the opening game against Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin.

Though they lost the close second game, Satwik and Chirag raised their levels in the decider auto register their third straight win over the Taipei pair.

This meant that Asian championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty had a chance to wrap up the quarterfinal for India, and the 20-year-old delivered the final blow.

Shetty, who had remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, outmuscled reigning All England champion Lin Chun-Yi 21-16, 21-17 in 48 minutes to kick off celebrations in the Indian camp, Shetty had overturned a 10-12 deficit in the opening game by bagging seven straight points and never looked back from there on. He always looked in control in the second game, underlining his development as a top-class shuttler in the last few months.