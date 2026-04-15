Two-time Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement From Professional Badminton

Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement from professional badminton at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Axelsen explained ongoing physical limitations following back surgery in April 2025 as the reason for hanging up his boots.

The Danish shuttler retires as one of the most successful men's singles players in history, having won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, along with a bronze medal at Rio 2016. He also clinched World Championship titles in 2017 and 2022, according to the BWF website.

Axelsen said it was a difficult decision to step away from the sport, explaining that recurring back problems have made it impossible for him to continue training and competing at the highest level. He added that although accepting the situation has been hard, his body can no longer support his professional career.

"Today is not an easy day for me. Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level. Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won't allow me to continue," Viktor Axelsen said in an Instagram post.

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Reflecting on his journey, Axelsen said, "Since the day I picked up a racket, I knew my dream was to become the best in the world. I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned."

He said he has achieved everything he once dreamed of and more. He added that what makes retiring difficult is not the competition itself, but the journey, daily routine and the people involved.

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"I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more. What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it. The journey, the daily grind, the people," Axelsen said.

Thanking fans, he added: "Words cannot describe how thankful I am for all of you. Your support from all around the world means more than you know."

Viktor Axelsen said that while he is stepping away from professional badminton, he is not leaving the sport permanently. He added that he will be around one or the other.