Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in 1st Test
Bangladesh won the toss Friday and chose to bowl in the first of two Test against the West Indies. Bangladesh is coming off a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa last month, which included a defeat by an innings and 273 runs inside three days.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
West Indies cricket team take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test | Image: AP
