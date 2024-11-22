sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in 1st Test

Published 22:43 IST, November 22nd 2024

Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in 1st Test

Bangladesh won the toss Friday and chose to bowl in the first of two Test against the West Indies. Bangladesh is coming off a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa last month, which included a defeat by an innings and 273 runs inside three days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
West Indies cricket team take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test
West Indies cricket team take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

22:43 IST, November 22nd 2024