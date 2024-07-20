sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:06 IST, July 20th 2024

Allisha Gray becomes first player to win both 3-point and skills competition at WNBA All-Star

Allisha Gray became the first player in WNBA history to win both the 3-point and skills competition in the same year, capturing both titles Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Allisha Gray
Allisha Gray (15) intercepts a pass intended. For Brianna Turner (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Chicago. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
11:06 IST, July 20th 2024