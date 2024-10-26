sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |

Published 16:04 IST, October 26th 2024

Anthony Davis scores 35 points, the Lakers rally in second half to beat the Suns 123-116

Anthony Davis scored 35 points, Austin Reaves added 26 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-116 on Friday night for their first 2-0 start since 2010-11.LeBron James had 17 of his 21 points in the second half for the Lakers, who trailed by 22 points in the second quarter.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant | Image: AP
Advertisement

14:58 IST, October 26th 2024